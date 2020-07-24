Fire department gets a furry recruit

The Forsyth County Fire Department recently recruited public safety pup Hallie to help out with fire safety training in and outside of school and with the mental health and comfort of county firefighters.

Little 4-month-old Hallie, named after firefighters’ Halligan tool, is currently in training with fire prevention training officer Erin Long to work on some basic obedience skills and different tricks that she will be able to use to teach fire safety to both kids and adults when she is closer to 1 year old.

After plenty of research on how dogs can help in public safety programs, Long said that she found the brown Australian labradoodle puppy through community members at Peach on a Leash and Davis Doodles, and Peach on a Leash has even offered to donate Hallie’s training.

“We’re really proud especially that everything is local,” Long said.

Long said that she started looking into starting the program a little more than a year ago after the department started speaking more about how difficult it was to reach older kids about fire safety. Even with younger kids, Long said that it can be difficult to get their attention. Since people relate so well to animals, no matter their age, Long and other fire officials thought that Hallie would be the perfect solution.

“When [firefighters] are in uniform and come out with gear, or they bring firetrucks out to the schools, up until about fifth-grade you can easily reach them and maintain their attention,” Division Chief Jason Shivers said. “But think back to when you were in sixth-grade. You’re starting to become almost a preteen. You’re feeling the world out, and you’re losing interest in the bright red, shiny truck that used to attract you as a child, and it’s that age where this is really going to become truly helpful. Because when we start losing that focus of listening to an adult talk, then canines, animals, dogs still maintain your attention, so it’s bridging that gap between children and adulthood.

“Because when you get into adulthood, you become sensible again and start listening to authority,” he continued, laughing.