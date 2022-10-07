Fire department to receive new, much-needed fire station updates

The Forsyth County Fire Department is getting two new fire stations following a board decision at a recent Board of Commissioners work session on Sept. 20.

Commissioners voted to approve a bid to Kevin Price Construction in the amount of $13,899,142 to provide labor, materials and equipment for the construction of Fire Stations 9 and 15 on Browns Bridge Road and Highway 20 respectively.

The two fire stations have been in use since the fire department was volunteer-only, with Fire Station 9 being the oldest station left in the department’s inventory. The station was built in the 1980s, Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said.

Shivers explained that Fire Station 9 was “never intended to be a full-time firehouse for a career department,” but 9 and 15 were both “forced into service,” being utilized until present day.

“Those two stations existing today are both very busy, they both cover large territories, and it was very, very important that we relocate them to the same community, … maintain service and keep our companies running out of those existing stations until the new ones are built,” Shivers said.

Shivers explained that Fire Station 15 in particular, located to the east of Ga. 400 on Hwy. 20, provides service to a large area. The specialty team that is responsible for down-river rescues below Buford Dam is also stationed there.