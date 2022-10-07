Fire department to receive new, much-needed fire station updates

The Forsyth County Fire Department is getting two new fire stations following a board decision at a recent Board of Commissioners work session on Sept. 20.
Commissioners voted to approve a bid to Kevin Price Construction in the amount of $13,899,142 to provide labor, materials and equipment for the construction of Fire Stations 9 and 15 on Browns Bridge Road and Highway 20 respectively.
The two fire stations have been in use since the fire department was volunteer-only, with Fire Station 9 being the oldest station left in the department’s inventory. The station was built in the 1980s, Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said.
Shivers explained that Fire Station 9 was “never intended to be a full-time firehouse for a career department,” but 9 and 15 were both “forced into service,” being utilized until present day.
“Those two stations existing today are both very busy, they both cover large territories, and it was very, very important that we relocate them to the same community, … maintain service and keep our companies running out of those existing stations until the new ones are built,” Shivers said.
Shivers explained that Fire Station 15 in particular, located to the east of Ga. 400 on Hwy. 20, provides service to a large area. The specialty team that is responsible for down-river rescues below Buford Dam is also stationed there.
According to Shivers, the new fire stations will be located close to the original structures, and they will feature the “current modern [building] design,” like Station 11 off Pittman Road.
The new buildings will offer firefighters modern amenities and components, such as independent living spaces and a fully functioning gym.
“It will just make for a more efficient safer operation that’ll provide firefighters with much better living conditions,” Shivers said. “This will [also] allow us the ability to have more personnel eventually assigned [at the stations], [and] we can add more equipment there at these stations as the department’s needs grow.”
While Shivers acknowledged that construction can “be a fickle thing,” the fire department is hoping to break ground on the project “sometime before the end of the year” with a build-out of about 12-16 months.
“[With the new stations,] we’ll be able to continue providing the stellar service that the public has come to expect of us,” Shivers said.
Following the relocations of these stations, Shivers said there are only about two firehouses left in the county that require updates.