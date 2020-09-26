Fire Station 11 opening Monday on Pittman Road

The Forsyth County Fire Department’s newest station will officially open on Monday, Sept. 28.

Officials said Fire Station 11, located at 4655 Pittman Road, will help improve service and reduce response times in the western-central Forsyth County.

“Fire Station 11 will proudly serve the residents of west Forsyth County and provide enhanced coverage for our customers in this area,” said Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head in a news release. “We are very thankful of the voters’ continued passage of the Forsyth County SPLOST program and eternally grateful to the Board of Commissioners for their unwavering support of the fire department.”

The station is 12,000 square feet with a four-stall station and “designed to accommodate the personnel and equipment that will operate out of the facility and to allow for future growth.”

Construction of Fire Station 11 was done by Cooper & Co. General Contractors, Inc. of Cumming for $4,261,607 and was funded by SPLOST VII and impact fees. Croft and Associates were the architects for the project.

In 2018, the FCFD was awarded the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Department of Homeland Security/FEMA to support staff costs at the station, including 12 new firefighter positions.