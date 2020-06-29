Forsyth County man dies in single-car wreck on Keith Bridge Road

A Forsyth County man died in a single-car wreck Thursday, June 25, on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that officers responded to an OnStar call about a single-car accident on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Keith Bridge Road in between Leland Drive and Burma Road.

Robert Fraser, 48, of Cumming was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle. The investigation of the crash is still ongoing, but investigators believe that it may have been caused by a medical event.

When deputies arrived, they tried life-saving measures on Fraser, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.