Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, UNG welcome inaugural class to new Public Safety Academy

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the University of North Georgia held a welcoming ceremony Monday, Oct. 3, for the inaugural class of their new public safety academy.

The UNG Public Safety Academy of Forsyth County was formed in partnership with the FCSO as a way for agencies to offer more advanced training for their students and officers in Forsyth and across metro Atlanta.

“We wanted to have a better trained officer for the future … because we want to leave it better than we found it,” said Dr. Butch Newkirk, the academy director. “And that’s the biggest thing right now.”

To become a police officer in Georgia, individuals are required to complete 12 weeks of basic training. Through this new academy, UNG and the FCSO are going to be offering those 12 weeks plus an extra four weeks of advanced training offered on site at FCSO training facilities.

Sheriff Ron Freeman said officers will learn how to deal with mental health and critical incidents, PIT maneuvers, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and more from instructors working with the FCSO and partnering agencies — the Johns Creek, Suwanee and Gainesville Police Departments and the Hall and Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Offices.

With that extra four weeks of training, Freeman explained students will finish the academy with classes and certifications that officers would usually receive years down the road.

“Twelve weeks is great, but we all felt and knew that we needed [more],” Freeman said. “Just look at the nation. Look at the cries that are out there .… As a community, we hold police officers accountable. So don’t we want the best trained law enforcement officers we can put out in these communities?”