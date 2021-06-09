Foundation Food Group, OSHA battling in court over warrant to inspect facility after fatal nitrogen leak

For months, Foundation Food Group and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have waged legal battle over warrants to inspect the processing plant’s facilities following the nitrogen leak in January that killed six people.

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story agreed Tuesday, June 8, with a magistrate judge’s ruling on the warrant and denied the company’s emergency motion for reconsideration.

Story’s order stated that delaying the warrant’s execution is not in the interest of the public and would harm OSHA’s ability to investigate.

“The record supports OSHA’s concern that conditions in the (Foundation Food Group) plant pose a threat to the health and safety of (Foundation Food Group’s) employees, and continued delay in OSHA’s ability to review these conditions risks further harm to these same employees,” according to Story’s order.