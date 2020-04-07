Gainesville man killed in Dawson County Hwy. 53 wreck

Authorities say that a Gainesville man died on Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 53 in Dawson County.

According to Cpl. Travis Sanders of the Georgia State Patrol, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, troopers responded to a wreck in Dawson County, just east of the roundabout intersection of Hwy. 53 and Elliott Family Parkway.

At this point, investigators have determined that a Dodge Ram truck, driven by James White, 41, of Dawsonville, was traveling east on Hwy. 53 and crossed the roadway's centerline, striking a Ford Focus traveling west on Hwy. 53, Sanders said in an email to the Dawson County News.

The Ford Focus's driver, 33-year-old Tyler Fried of Gainesville, was found to have sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

The Dodge Ram's driver, who was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to an area hospital with visible injuries. His condition is unknown at this time, Sanders said.

The cause of this wreck is still under investigation and charges are pending, according to Sanders, and the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the crash scene.

Hwy. 53 was blocked for several hours on Tuesday while authorities investigated the wreck, but the roadway has since been reopened.

See original story from the Dawson County News here.