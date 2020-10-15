Gainesville woman killed in Sardis Road wreck

A Gainesville woman was killed after a wreck Wednesday, Oct. 14, in West Hall, according to authorities.

Krystle Marie Wampler, 32, was fatally injured in the wreck around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday on Sardis Road at Dawsonville Highway, according to Georgia State Patrol.

State patrol Cpl. Joshua Hedden said Charles Scheer Wampler, 36, of Gainesville, was driving westbound on Dawsonville Highway in a Dodge Neon with Krystle Wampler as a passenger. Garry James Stone, 16, of Cumming, was heading eastbound on Dawsonville Highway in a Chevrolet Silverado K1500 and was in the left turn lane.

Stone was trying to make a left turn onto Sardis Road when Charles Wampler allegedly didn’t stop at a red light, Hedden said.

The front of Wampler’s car struck the front passenger side of Stone’s car, Hedden said.

Authorities said Charles Wampler had serious injuries, and Stone had a “complaint of injury.”

The injuries were not immediately explained in Hedden’s news release.

Hedden said charges are pending in the case.

