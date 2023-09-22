Gas leak reported in south Forsyth County, road closed

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to take alternative routes due to a gas leak in south Forsyth.
In a news release, FCSO officials said Old Atlanta Road is currently closed between St. Marlo Country Club Parkway and Chattahoochee Pointe Drive due to the leak.
Forsyth County government officials said the leak occurred after contractors on the road hit the gas line.
Traffic is stopped in both directions as crews work to repair the line.
