GoFundMe set up for Forsyth County mother killed in car crash
12172023KELSEY DUTTENHOFER
Kelsey Duttenhofer was killed in a single car crash on Dec. 12. Photo from GoFundMe
A fundraiser has been set up for family members of a Forsyth County woman killed in a crash on Windermere Parkway. The fundraiser can be found at GoFundMe.com/f/kelsey-duttenhofer