Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awards the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with traffic safety grant

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling more than $120,000.

According to a press release, the HEAT program was created to help avoid crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving or speeding, and the program encourages agencies to teach the public about traffic safety and the dangers of driving while under the influence.

HEAT grants are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The FCSO is one of only 21 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive the grant during the 2021 grant season, and it plans to use the funds to develop and implement new strategies to help reduce local traffic crashes.