Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awards the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with traffic safety grant

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling more than $120,000.
According to a press release, the HEAT program was created to help avoid crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving or speeding, and the program encourages agencies to teach the public about traffic safety and the dangers of driving while under the influence.
HEAT grants are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The FCSO is one of only 21 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive the grant during the 2021 grant season, and it plans to use the funds to develop and implement new strategies to help reduce local traffic crashes.
“Traffic concerns are one of our citizens’ most prevalent complaints,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “Keeping our citizens safe on our roadways is an incredibly important job for FCSO. Grants such as this HEAT grant from GOHS help us do just that, keep our citizens safe by helping us take dangerous drivers off our roads.”
As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI and Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the FCSO will also take part in year-round GOHS high visibility patrols, concentrated patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
HEAT grants provide funding for traffic enforcement programs in counties throughout Georgia, totaling $6.7 million for 2021. These grants are meant to help counties in the state with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, and they are awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
The FCSO grant will continue through September 2021.For more information on the HEAT program, visit http://www.gahighwaysafety.org.