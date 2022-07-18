Hiker suffers fatal injuries from fall in north Dawson County

A male hiker has died after falling from a remote area in northern Dawson County.

Officials with Dawson County Fire and EMS and multiple other agencies responded to a hiker who had fallen from Bearden Falls at 12:43 p.m., Sunday, July 17, according to a DCFES press release.

Bearden Falls sits along a creek of the same name inside of the Chattahoochee National Forest and is one of the multiple waterfalls in Dawson County.

Rescue personnel from Dawson and Forsyth counties arrived at the site where the hiker was around 2:22 p.m, at which time the incident changed into a recovery operation. The incident appears to be accidental in nature, according to the DCFES report.