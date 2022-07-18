Hiker suffers fatal injuries from fall in north Dawson County

A male hiker has died after falling from a remote area in northern Dawson County.
Officials with Dawson County Fire and EMS and multiple other agencies responded to a hiker who had fallen from Bearden Falls at 12:43 p.m., Sunday, July 17, according to a DCFES press release.
Bearden Falls sits along a creek of the same name inside of the Chattahoochee National Forest and is one of the multiple waterfalls in Dawson County.
Rescue personnel from Dawson and Forsyth counties arrived at the site where the hiker was around 2:22 p.m, at which time the incident changed into a recovery operation. The incident appears to be accidental in nature, according to the DCFES report.
Assisting agencies included the Forsyth and Lumpkin County fire departments, the Department of Natural Resources, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 6.
Danny Thompson, fire chief and EMA director for Dawson County, explained that his personnel typically respond to remote hiking areas of the county like Bearden Falls a few times each weekend to help with a range of medical and/or trauma-related incidents.
“The hardest part is locating that individual first and providing them with the appropriate care,” Thompson said, detailing that those unable to walk can be assisted with measures like labor intensive-rope teams or UTV-mounted stretchers.
On Monday afternoon, Thompson said the man’s next of kin had not yet been notified.
This article was originally posted by Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.