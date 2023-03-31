‘Hope is not a strategy:’ How these Forsyth County leaders say parents should keep an eye out for drug abuse

But to help create a strategy that works best for them, Shefchunas introduced families in the crowd to a panel of community leaders with experience handling drug abuse. The panel included:

● Logan Butler, an attorney with Patterson, Moore and Butler Attorneys & Mediators

● Jordan Renfro, a participant in the Forsyth County Drug Court program

● Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman

● Lt. Mike McCarran, director of the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Drug Task Force

● Michael Cowan, a program director with Full Circle, a nonprofit that provides support to families struggling with mental health or addiction

The five panelists started by introducing themselves and explaining why drug abuse and addiction is an important issue to them.

Renfro went first, explaining that her addiction started when she was only 14 years old. The first drug she ever tried was prescription medication.

“That led me to a 16-year battle within myself,” Renfro said.

Through those years, she lost relationships she feared she would never get back, she was in and out of jail and she said she felt she had reached a point where she had nothing left to lose. That was when she decided to take part in the Forsyth County Drug Court program. She has been sober for more than two years.

Cowan shared a similar story, telling the crowd that he started abusing drugs when he was 14. At the time, he said he always felt alone even while he was constantly surrounded by his family and peers.

“That feeling followed me no matter where I went,” Cowan said.

By the time he was 19, he unknowingly started taking fentanyl, which is when he said his life took a sharp turn in the wrong direction. Soon after, his mom was able to help him find a recovery program, and now, he’s working on helping other teens who have found themselves in the same place he was.

Freeman explained that opiates have become a huge issue leading to overdose deaths across the nation and in Forsyth County.

“I will say opiates are not the only drug problem that we see, but they are one of the most dangerous problems that we see because opiates are killing people,” Freeman said. “Heroin, fentanyl and counterfeit pills are killing people.”

He explained this poses a danger to kids in the community as well because many often don’t know what they are taking when it is given to them.

Freeman asked the crowd to imagine someone convincing their daughter, nephew, grandchild or other child to take a drug they might recognize like a Xanax or Percocet that maybe had been prescribed to them or a loved one by a doctor before.

“If somebody took one of those and thought they were taking a Percocet and it is a counterfeit pill made in a pill press made out of fentanyl, what you may be taking is the equivalent of 40 Percocets at one time,” Freeman said. “And that one pill kills you.”

Mostly though, McCarran said many kids have started out by using marijuana. It is not, however, the flower that older generations might be used to. Now, he said kids are often using social media to buy vape cartridges containing much higher strengths of THC from others in states where it is legal, like Colorado and California.

He explained that while marijuana overdoses often don’t lead to death, the strong levels of THC can cause health issues and may lead kids to try other drugs. Delta 8 products, which give a lighter “high” feeling compared to typical Delta 9 THC and can come in a variety of forms, are also legal in Georgia and available to buy at vape shops across the state.

McCarran and Shefchunas both recommended that parents check their kids’ phones and social media to try to look out for signs that they could be purchasing or sharing drugs through online messages.

Butler reminded the crowd that while marijuana charges are often misdemeanors, those 17 and older can now be charged with a felony in Georgia for possessing THC oil contained in a vape cartridge.

Cowan and McCarran also told parents they should look for changes in their child’s behavior as a sign that they could be already taking drugs.

“A couple of the things I warn parents to start looking for is a change of friend groups, lack of motivation, you’ll see adjustments in their school transcripts,” Cowan said. “Does that always necessarily mean there’s some type of drug use at play? No, but those were a lot of my telltale signs and what I see with a lot of the young people I work with.”

For more information about the Forsyth County Drug Court program, visit www.forsythco.com, and for more information on the Full Circle program, visit www.fullcircleprogram.com.