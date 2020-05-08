How to get free COVID-19 testing in Forsyth County on Saturday, May 9

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
The Georgia National Guard and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 9.
Testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Central Park (2300 Keith Bridge Road) and is open to the public on a first come, first served basis.
Those being tested will need to stay in their car and follow the directions given at the entry point.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that any Georgian who wants can now get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms.