How kids in Forsyth County can learn what it takes to be a firefighter

Kids across Forsyth County can learn what it takes to be a firefighter this summer by taking part in the Junior Fire Academy.

The free weeklong, daytime summer camp program offered by the Forsyth County Fire Department gives students entering seventh and eighth grade this fall the opportunity to experience and learn more about the job, covering topics like firefighting, search-and-rescue practices, EMS and more.

“The Junior Fire Academy is always a highlight of our year at the Fire Department,” Fire Chief Barry Head said. “Beyond getting to experience what a week in the life of a firefighter is like, students will have the opportunity to learn lessons about teamwork, responsibility, leadership and general best safety practices.”



