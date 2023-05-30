How many DUIs, speeding tickets were given over Memorial Day weekend

With dozens of traffic arrests over the weekend, it was a busy Memorial Day for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, May 30, FCSO officials released Memorial Day traffic statistics from the office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Driving, or HEAT, Unit and DUI Task Force, which recorded 37 total arrests and 200 citations over the three-day weekend.
“Seems we had some very unsafe driving habits occurring over the long weekend,” FCSO officials said in the release. “We can do better FOCO.”
Of the 37 arrests, 28 were for DUI, six were arrested for felony offenses, two were wanted persons located and one was for felony fleeing.
For citations, the bulk were from 104 speeding tickets written over the weekend, along with seven citations for seat belts, six for distracted driving and five for reckless driving. The remainder were listed as “other citations.”
In the release, FCSO officials advised drivers to buckle up, slow down, stay sober, keep eyes on the road and hands free and, “If there are blue lights in your rearview pull over and stop. Don't try to flee.”
Officials with the Forsyth County Fire Department said there were no major incidents responded to over the weekend.