How many DUIs, speeding tickets were given over Memorial Day weekend

With dozens of traffic arrests over the weekend, it was a busy Memorial Day for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, May 30, FCSO officials released Memorial Day traffic statistics from the office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Driving, or HEAT, Unit and DUI Task Force, which recorded 37 total arrests and 200 citations over the three-day weekend.

“Seems we had some very unsafe driving habits occurring over the long weekend,” FCSO officials said in the release. “We can do better FOCO.”