How residents and businesses can receive tax credit to benefit law enforcement

The program allows for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for up to $5,000 for single filers, up to $10,000 for married couples and up to 75% of state tax liability, up to $3 million, for qualified C corporations, or corporations that are separate taxpayers from the owner.

Rather than donating directly to a law enforcement agency, taxpayers will give to a qualified law enforcement foundation, which can receive up to $3 million. The cap for all foundations in the state is $75 million in total.

“Monies that we will collect will go to a nonprofit foundation, Heroes of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and that money gets administered by them, and it has to be used for specific purposes, and that is law enforcement equipment, it is law enforcement incentives,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

The donations will be for the 2023 tax year and will be open to the community at the start of the new year. After that, taxpayers have 60 days or until the end of the year, whichever is shorter, to fulfill the payment.

If that payment is not fulfilled in that timeframe, taxpayers must reapply.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal recommended early donation to ensure that Forsyth hit its cap before the state limit is reached.

“The limit for this is $3 million per agency, so there’s hundreds of law enforcement agencies around the state,” Dolezal said. “So, $3 million into $75 million, you do the math. This can evaporate quickly.”

Freeman said the funds could only be spent on certain uses and priorities for the sheriff’s office including offering incentive pay for specialized officers, paying for training and certification, paying for more advanced equipment for the office and for school safety measures, including a potential camera system that would use artificial intelligence to identify weapons.

“So, if, God forbid, a kid or somebody walks through the school with a gun, that AI… could recognize that as a weapon and give us an early warning that a gun has been recognized on a campus,” Freeman said.

Those funds would be able to roll over year to year by the foundation, which Freeman said will be made up of 10 local businesspeople.

“The way this works, I actually have to make an application to that nonprofit board and go, ‘Hey, I want to use $700,000 to buy this computer program with AI that will work with the school system, so that’s accountability,” he said. “The other side is I have to report to the state and you, our citizens, what I spent that money on.”

James McCoy, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, said he had already heard interest from some of the county’s largest employers.

“I have been in touch with the largest 25 employers or so, and those that are eligible to participate, all of them have said, ‘Yes, sign us up. We want to do this and participate,’” McCoy said.

Responding to a question from those in attendance, Freeman said the foundation can also raise money for the Cumming Police Department and taxpayers can choose to split their funds between the two.

Freeman added that he was grateful for support from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and the community and that funds from the tax credit would be a bonus.

“There’s a reason we have the lowest crime rates in metro Atlanta,” Freeman said. “The reason we’re the best-paid sheriff’s office in the state of Georgia is because this community is always nothing but super supportive of us in law enforcement.”

For more information on the program, including frequently asked questions and help completing the process, go to www.forsythsheriff.org/heroes-foundation