How you can help the family of local firefighter injured in last week’s fire

There are two fundraisers in place to help a firefighter that received third-degree burns last week during a house fire where one person was arrested.



Forsyth County Fire Apparatus Operator David Cody was injured, along with two others, following a fire that began as a domestic dispute on Aug. 4, according to officials.

Cody was taken to Grady Hospital Burn Center where he is receiving treatment.

Lanier Goods Company is holding a fundraiser where anyone can purchase a T-shirt custom designed to support Cody and his family. All proceeds go directly to Cody family.

Visit fcfdfundraiser.itemorder.com to order a T-shirt.

Lanier Goods is also accepting store and restaurant gift cards in person at its location on Freedom Parkway, 2450 Freedom Parkway, Suite 202.

For more information, call 770-283-8489 or visit www.laniergoods.com.

The local B.A.D.G.E. program is also accepting donations for Cody and his family.

For more information, visit www.badgeoffcso.org.

Any donation should have the subject line as “David Cody.”



