Johns Creek Police use K9 cop to track down missing elderly Forsyth County woman
07092024JCPD MISSING WOMAN
Johns Creek Police Department K9 Pandora was recently able to help find a missing Forsyth County woman. Photo courtesy of Johns Creek PD
The Johns Creek Police Department recently shared information on a successful search for an elderly Forsyth County woman involving one of their K9 officers.