Update: Emergency crews on the scene of overturned vehicle in east Forsyth
Overturned wreck
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle at Flowery Branch and Shady Grove roads on Thursday, July 27. The road was closed for a couple of hours. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Police, fire and EMS crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle in east Forsyth.