A local man reaches out to Forsyth County News asking why no one has been charged with his neighbor's death

Questions from a concerned resident have prompted Forsyth County News to look into a crash that killed a local man in December.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials, Kenneth Owen, 76, of Forsyth County, was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Atlanta Road and Clubhouse Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Owen was reportedly traveling southbound on Old Atlanta Road and waiting to turn left into the Overlook at Old Atlanta subdivision when his 2016 Mazda Miata was struck from the rear by a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.