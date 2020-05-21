Man's body recovered from Amicalola River in Dawson County

A man's body was recovered from the Amicalola River in Dawson County late on Tuesday, May 19, authorities say.

The body of a white male was discovered by kayakers, north of the river's crossing with Steele Bridge Road, and was recovered by Dawson County Sheriff's Office investigators and game wardens from the Department of Natural Resources, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

The man's body has been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy, Johnson said, but at this point, there is no indication of the man's identity or cause of death.

Johnson said that investigators are searching river access points north of where the body was located for abandoned vehicles, and are checking missing person reports in surrounding counties in an attempt to identify the man.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Johnson said that authorities are already seeing an increase in activity along waterways in Dawson County. And though there is no evidence yet to suggest the man died due to safety failures, Johnson cautioned all who will potentially head out on the rivers and Lake Lanier this weekend to be careful.

"Take all necessary precautions to stay safe," Johnson said.

