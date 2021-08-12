Matt Highway closed due to dump truck wreck

EDIT: The roadway has been reopened and traffic is flowing normally.





Officials say Matt Highway (Ga 369) will likely be closed in the area of Whimire Road for several hours due to a wreck involving a dump truck and a Jeep.



There were only minor injuries, but the dump truck, which was fully loaded, overturned, so the road will remain closed until the load can be cleaned up. Detours using McBrayer Road and Wallace Tatum Road are in place, but there are some traffic delays in the area.



This story will be updated.