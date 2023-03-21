New ambulance dedicated to beloved EMT killed in line of duty

A new ambulance for Central EMS has been dedicated in memory of an EMT killed in the line of duty.
Crews recently hosted a pushing-in ceremony at Forsyth County Fire Station 4 for the new ambulance in honor of Central EMS EMT Gina Ayres. In November, Ayres was killed in a three-vehicle wreck while responding to a call. Ayres was stationed at Station 4, located in west Forsyth County.
The new ambulance bears the initials “G.A.” in Ayres’s memory.
“Her loss to her family and to this community is devastating,” said photographer Laura Fogerty, who knew Ayres and her family and took pictures of the event. “To see the new truck bearing Gina's initials was a reminder that though Gina can never be replaced, her spirit and love of service to the Forsyth County community continues on.”
In November, first responders paid tribute at Ayres’s funeral, where those from Forsyth County were joined by employees and vehicles from surrounding areas who came to pay their respects.
“Gina was a consummate professional, the kind of medic that you just want to have with you in the firehouse: compassionate, dedicated, detailed,” Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers said at the time. “An amazing, amazing lady, and she’s going to be missed for many years. She’s leaving a big void that is going to be tough to fill.”
Ayres was killed in a wreck involving her ambulance, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Canton Highway just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Three others were injured in the crash, including a paramedic also in the ambulance.
"Gina was a beloved member of the Central EMS family, and we are devastated by her loss. Our hearts and prayers are with Gina’s family and colleagues throughout this difficult time," Central EMS officials said in a statement at the time of the crash.
Ayres became a certified EMT in 2010 and joined Central EMS in 2011.