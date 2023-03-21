New ambulance dedicated to beloved EMT killed in line of duty

A new ambulance for Central EMS has been dedicated in memory of an EMT killed in the line of duty.

Crews recently hosted a pushing-in ceremony at Forsyth County Fire Station 4 for the new ambulance in honor of Central EMS EMT Gina Ayres. In November, Ayres was killed in a three-vehicle wreck while responding to a call. Ayres was stationed at Station 4, located in west Forsyth County.

The new ambulance bears the initials “G.A.” in Ayres’s memory.

“Her loss to her family and to this community is devastating,” said photographer Laura Fogerty, who knew Ayres and her family and took pictures of the event. “To see the new truck bearing Gina's initials was a reminder that though Gina can never be replaced, her spirit and love of service to the Forsyth County community continues on.”



