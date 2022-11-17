One dead in morning fire at north Forsyth home

The Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a fatal fire on Thursday morning, according to FCFD Division Chief Jason Shivers.
Shivers said firefighters responded to a residential fire at 5810 Riley Road at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, where one victim was found dead. The fire was contained to one bedroom of the house.
“The fire was contained to the room of origin," Shivers said. "As the crew made entry, the fire was very small, it was easily extinguished, but sadly there was a civilian victim of the fire inside at the time.”
A roommate of the victim was not injured in the fire, and damage to the home is “fairly limited,” Shivers said.
Shivers said the victim was in bed and likely asleep and there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.
“There were no smoke alarms, so the victim did not have a way to be alerted of the fire,” he said.
He added that smoke alarms are important because people cannot smell smoke while asleep.
The fire is under investigation but has been confirmed to be accidental.
First responders also worked a serious head-on crash involving a Central EMS ambulance and two other vehicles on Thursday morning on Canton Highway.
This story will be updated.
FCN Digital Director Jim Dean contributed to this report.