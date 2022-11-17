One dead in morning fire at north Forsyth home

The Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a fatal fire on Thursday morning, according to FCFD Division Chief Jason Shivers.

Shivers said firefighters responded to a residential fire at 5810 Riley Road at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, where one victim was found dead. The fire was contained to one bedroom of the house.

“The fire was contained to the room of origin," Shivers said. "As the crew made entry, the fire was very small, it was easily extinguished, but sadly there was a civilian victim of the fire inside at the time.”