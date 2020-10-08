Organization donates protective vests for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

A charity organization recently donated several bullet and stab protective vests to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a charity based in Massachusetts that aims to protect K-9s within law enforcement agencies across the nation, donated three vests, which will go to K-9s Deps. Ivo, Buzz and Hummer.
Dep. K-9 Ivo’s vest is sponsored by Robin and Andy Chu of Boxford, Mass., and will have the words, “Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always” embroidered on it. Dep. K-9 Hummer’s vest will feature the same embroidery.
Dep. K-9 Buzz’s vest is sponsored by Leah A. Beale of Oklahoma City and will say, “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City.”
The Sheriff’s Office is expecting the vests to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was first established in 2009, providing not only bullet and stab protective vests to K-9 units, but also other services like funds for veterinary care expenses. So far, the organization has provided more than 4,000 vests to K-9s across the U.S., totaling almost $7 million.
They provide vests for any dogs in the U.S. who are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. According to a press release, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s in the nation.
A donation of $960 will sponsor one K-9s vest, but the organization notes that they accept donations of any amount. Each vest is valued between $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 5 pounds.
For more information of Vested Interest in K9s Inc. or to give a donation, visit www.vik9s.org.