Organization donates protective vests for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

A charity organization recently donated several bullet and stab protective vests to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a charity based in Massachusetts that aims to protect K-9s within law enforcement agencies across the nation, donated three vests, which will go to K-9s Deps. Ivo, Buzz and Hummer.

Dep. K-9 Ivo’s vest is sponsored by Robin and Andy Chu of Boxford, Mass., and will have the words, “Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always” embroidered on it. Dep. K-9 Hummer’s vest will feature the same embroidery.

Dep. K-9 Buzz’s vest is sponsored by Leah A. Beale of Oklahoma City and will say, “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City.”

The Sheriff’s Office is expecting the vests to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.