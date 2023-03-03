A police major from Ukraine shares stories from the front line with Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Just over a year after the Russian military sent troops to neighboring Ukraine, members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently met with an officer with firsthand experience of the war.
In a statement, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman discussed meeting a major, who they spoke with through a translator, “from a local Ukrainian Police Force near Mariupol, Ukraine an area that has seen intense warfare,” who Freeman said commanded a force about three-quarters the size of the sheriff’s office and “was a man torn on how he could protect scared civilians, his officers and his country.”
“I love leadership, this leader lost men, he made mistakes (he said) as all leaders do, but he was a leader in the worst of times,” Freeman wrote. “He was eventually a prisoner of war and as he stood before us speaking through the translation of one of our Sheriff’s Office chaplains who is Ukrainian himself, you could feel his pain and pride of his officers, his profession and a love of country that resounded with us.”
Freeman said the major, whose name was “intentionally withheld,” was in the United States rehabbing from injuries and told FCSO officials “his story of the challenges he and his officers faced trying to protect a panicked civilian population who he obviously has deep love for during the terror of war and then an onslaught of an invading army left us speechless.”
“Leaders often blame themselves, good leaders take responsibility but this man whom I just met today deserved none of that blame, his heart was clear to see,” Freeman wrote. “His message to us was to be prepared, to know and take care of your officers and citizens and do whatever is needed to keep them safe.”
“They didn’t expect to be in a full-scale war as police officers, yet they were. Just as law enforcement officers do everywhere, he and his officers found a way to serve their community. He is soon headed back to Ukraine and danger. He is a man of faith and a warrior.”
Along with discussing the situation in Ukraine, Freeman said the officer and members of the FCSO traded patches and challenge coins and the major “brought us several tokens including a fragment of a Russian missile that had landed in his city or the ruins that remain.”
Freeman said one of his own majors even gave the visitor his FCSO badge after Freeman asked if one was available.
“In an incredible act of respect for a fellow leader and cop, one of my majors who holds the same rank as this Ukrainian counterpart took the badge off his uniform he was wearing, looked at me and said ‘I got this’ presenting his personal badge to me to give the major,” Freeman said. “Many who don’t do the work we do may not realize the intensity of respect that represented, we who were there did as did our Ukrainian brother officer.”