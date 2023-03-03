A police major from Ukraine shares stories from the front line with Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Just over a year after the Russian military sent troops to neighboring Ukraine, members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently met with an officer with firsthand experience of the war.

In a statement, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman discussed meeting a major, who they spoke with through a translator, “from a local Ukrainian Police Force near Mariupol, Ukraine an area that has seen intense warfare,” who Freeman said commanded a force about three-quarters the size of the sheriff’s office and “was a man torn on how he could protect scared civilians, his officers and his country.”

“I love leadership, this leader lost men, he made mistakes (he said) as all leaders do, but he was a leader in the worst of times,” Freeman wrote. “He was eventually a prisoner of war and as he stood before us speaking through the translation of one of our Sheriff’s Office chaplains who is Ukrainian himself, you could feel his pain and pride of his officers, his profession and a love of country that resounded with us.”

Freeman said the major, whose name was “intentionally withheld,” was in the United States rehabbing from injuries and told FCSO officials “his story of the challenges he and his officers faced trying to protect a panicked civilian population who he obviously has deep love for during the terror of war and then an onslaught of an invading army left us speechless.”