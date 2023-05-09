Police take man into custody after incident that forced them to close Browns Bridge Road

A suspect was taken into custody after police activity recently closed a busy Forsyth County road during the evening commute.
Browns Bridge Road was closed for several hours in the area of Jot Em Down Road and Bennett Lane on the evening of Friday, May 5, after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident that led to a suspect barricading himself in a car.
According to FCSO officials, the suspect, “who was highly intoxicated,” was involved in a domestic incident and left in a vehicle before a deputy attempted to pull him over.
The suspect reportedly fled before a deputy performed a PIT, or Precision Immobilization Technique, maneuver to stop the vehicle. The suspect, who was armed with a gun, initially refused to exit the vehicle before eventually being taken into custody, FCSO officials said.
He was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will face charges once he is released.
Browns Bridge Road reopened at about 9 p.m. on Friday after the incident was resolved.