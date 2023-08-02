By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Rest assured, we’re here with you,’ Sheriff Freeman shares message for students, parents ahead of first day of school
Sheriff Ron Freeman posted a video message on Facebook on Wednesday, August 2, to inform the community about how the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is prepared to keep students and staff safe this school year. Photo courtesy of FSCO
School is back in session this week, even for deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.