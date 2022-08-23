Road named to honor Dawson County officer killed in 1998

Twenty-four years after her death, family, friends and colleagues gathered on Aug. 8 to remember an officer killed in the aftermath of a devastating tornado.



A portion of Hwy. 53 from the Hall/Forsyth County line to Little Hall Road has been dedicated as the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The Georgia Department of Part of Hwy. 53 in Hall County has been renamed to remember Dawson County jail officer and Hall County dispatcher Bobbie Sue Hoenie, who was killed in the aftermath of a March 20, 1998 tornado. - photo by Julia Fechter Transportation has installed signs near that county line and across from the entrance to Little Hall Park.

In the early morning of March 20, 1998, a tornado first touched down in northern Hall County just before 6:30 a.m., followed by multiple areas before hitting southern White County.

Hoenie, 29, had just finished her shift at Dawson County’s jail and was on the way to her part-time job as an E-911 dispatcher in Hall County.

Upon driving into Hall County along Ga. 53, Hoenie stopped to help a driver who’d run off the road and into a ditch, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson recounted Monday.

After checking on the occupants, she attempted to clear the roadway of fallen tree debris to prevent further accidents or injuries. While doing this, Hoenie was struck and fatally injured by another vehicle.



