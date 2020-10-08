Sheriff’s Office releases timeline on investigation that led to discovery of missing man’s body after wreck on Ga. 400

New information provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shows the timeline of an investigation into a missing Forsyth County man.

Authorities found the body of Daniel Edward Harp, 25, in a wreck off Ga. 400 around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Harp was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 3. A Facebook post from the agency said that Harp was last seen leaving his home in a silver 2012 Honda Civic on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The responding deputy first tried calling Harp and his father when the call came in on Oct. 3. The case was later assigned to Det. A. Miller on Oct. 5, who pinged Harp’s cellphone, which led to the wrecked Honda Civic off Ga. 400 between exits 15 and 16 where she discovered his body.

According to authorities, Harp traveled off the west shoulder of Ga. 400 southbound, going down an embankment and into a heavily wooded area. The vehicle eventually came to a rest after hitting several trees. Harp was dead on the scene.



The case is still under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit and Major Crimes Unit.

In an earlier missing persons posting, the agency stated that, “Daniel has not taken the medication he needs and is considered endangered.”

Miller said that the Major Crimes Unit is often involved in missing and endangered persons cases.

Traffic on Ga. 400 southbound was affected for several hours Monday afternoon as authorities investigated the incident.