Shooting threat at Alliance Academy being investigated

A day after a student was arrested in connection with a shooting threat at West
Forsyth High School, a similar threat has been investigated at another Forsyth County high school.
At about 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, Alliance Academy for Innovation Principal Karl Mercer sent an email to parents saying that late on Monday school officials became “aware of an anonymous Instagram account that made a post concerning an alleged shooting threat at our school.”
“The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the School Safety Department immediately launched an investigation that continued throughout the night,” Mercer said in the email. “I'm relieved to share that they identified the two students involved in making the account and post and have found that neither of them has access to weapons in their homes.”
Mercer said in the email that the school will have additional deputies present “as an extra precaution.”
Forsyth County Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said two students, an Alliance student and a student at another Forsyth County high school, were identified as being involved in the threat.
She said two West Forsyth County students had also been identified in social media threats to that school.
Caracciolo said there have been “a lot of rumor circulations about numerous schools” this week.
One West Forsyth student was arrested for their role in one of the threats, and it is unclear as of press time if there have been any arrests or charges for the other students.
Following Tuesday’s threat at West Forsyth, Principal Dr. Aaron Archambeau said “there was no information found to substantiate this alleged threat.”
Archambeau said the school has increased police presence for the rest of the week. He encouraged parents and students to reach out if they hear any potential threats.
“Please talk to your children and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today's society,” Archambeau said in an email. “Ask them to notify you or school personnel immediately should they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior. I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”
The threats came on the heels of an active shooter killing three children and three adults at an elementary school outside Nashville on Monday.
“Sadly, when a school shooting occurs in the U.S., we, as do other school districts across the nation, have alleged threats being made,” Caracciolo said in an email on Tuesday. “As with all threats, we thoroughly investigate them to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”