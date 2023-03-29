Shooting threat at Alliance Academy being investigated

A day after a student was arrested in connection with a shooting threat at West

Forsyth High School, a similar threat has been investigated at another Forsyth County high school.

At about 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, Alliance Academy for Innovation Principal Karl Mercer sent an email to parents saying that late on Monday school officials became “aware of an anonymous Instagram account that made a post concerning an alleged shooting threat at our school.”

“The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the School Safety Department immediately launched an investigation that continued throughout the night,” Mercer said in the email. “I'm relieved to share that they identified the two students involved in making the account and post and have found that neither of them has access to weapons in their homes.”

Mercer said in the email that the school will have additional deputies present “as an extra precaution.”

Forsyth County Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said two students, an Alliance student and a student at another Forsyth County high school, were identified as being involved in the threat.

She said two West Forsyth County students had also been identified in social media threats to that school.