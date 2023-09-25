By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
SPECIAL REPORT: 'Numb to 90' - The rise of extreme speeding on north Georgia's roads
Drivers took advantage of less traffic during the pandemic to go faster, but they never slowed down
09272023
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell sits in his office in September 2023 and discusses the speeding problem and possible methods of making Ga. 365 safer for motorists. - photo by Scott Rogers FCN regional staff
As more drivers blow past the 100-mph mark, our journalists take a look at how bad the problem is and what can be done about it.