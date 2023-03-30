Student in custody after shooting threat at this Forsyth County middle school

A middle school student has been identified and taken into custody following an alleged shooting threat at a Forsyth County school, the fourth threat to a county school this week.
In a pair of emails sent on Thursday, March 30, Little Mill Middle School Principal Connie McCrary said school officials “were made aware of a Snapchat post with an alleged school shooting threat” on Wednesday night and, in the second email, that the student had been arrested.
“The student that made the post has been identified and is in police custody,” McCrary said in the email. “There was no information found to substantiate the post. I want to personally thank Sheriff Ron Freeman, his team at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and our district School Safety Department for making this their number one priority last night and this morning.”
McCrary wrote that she also wanted to thank the school’s teachers and staff “for supporting our students during these uncertain times.”
In the first email, McCrary said the school would have additional police on campus on Thursday and credited the sheriff’s office and school safety department for conducting “a thorough investigation” on Wednesday.
The threat is the fourth shooting threat from a student against a Forsyth County school this week, following a shooter killing three children and three adults at an elementary school outside Nashville on Monday.
“Following the tragic school shooting in Nashville, schools across the U.S. and Forsyth County have received an increased number of alleged threats this week,” McCrary said in her email.
According to officials with Forsyth County Schools, four students have been identified in three other shooting threats – two at West Forsyth High School and one at Alliance Academy for Innovation – on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28.
No students were injured in the threats, and none of the threats have been found to be credible.