Student in custody after shooting threat at this Forsyth County middle school

A middle school student has been identified and taken into custody following an alleged shooting threat at a Forsyth County school, the fourth threat to a county school this week.

In a pair of emails sent on Thursday, March 30, Little Mill Middle School Principal Connie McCrary said school officials “were made aware of a Snapchat post with an alleged school shooting threat” on Wednesday night and, in the second email, that the student had been arrested.

“The student that made the post has been identified and is in police custody,” McCrary said in the email. “There was no information found to substantiate the post. I want to personally thank Sheriff Ron Freeman, his team at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and our district School Safety Department for making this their number one priority last night and this morning.”

McCrary wrote that she also wanted to thank the school’s teachers and staff “for supporting our students during these uncertain times.”



