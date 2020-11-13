Teen from Cumming killed in wreck along Hwy. 53 West in Dawson County

A 16-year-old driver from Forsyth County died on Thursday evening after a wreck at the intersection of Hwy. 53 West and Thompson Road in Dawson County.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, the driver of a Nissan Skyline sedan traveling north on Thompson Road allegedly failed to yield for traffic on Hwy. 53 after stopping at a stop sign, and was struck by a vehicle. The Nissan's driver, Everett J. Streit of Cumming, was killed by the impact, according to Lt. Col. Stephanie Stallings of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Division Chief Jason Dooley of Dawson County Emergency Services said that crews arrived on scene and found an off-duty firefighter already in the process of giving CPR to one of the injured parties.
Streit was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, while another minor passenger from the Nissan was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in stable condition.
The driver of the Honda received only minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, Dooley said.
Investigators with the Georgia State Patrol will be handling this case, but Stallings said that a full crash report has not been completed at this time.
Prior to the wreck on Thursday evening, emergency personnel in Dawson County responded to a single-vehicle wreck that morning near Hwy. 136, which injured another local teen. Dooley said that the driver was also taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with a serious head injury.
This story will be updated.