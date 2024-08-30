By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
The autism community now has more support from the Cumming Police Department thanks to this new program
Cumming Police Sergeant Tyler Burns with a Community Autism Program decal. Photo courtesy of the City of Cumming.
The City of Cumming Police Department is set to become the first agency in Georgia to embrace a special program that will prepare officers to better handle situations involving people with autism.