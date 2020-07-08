Uber driver finds North Forsyth man dead in home

An Uber driver delivering food found a North Forsyth man dead in his home Tuesday.

The driver discovered the man at his residence on Church Road around 3:30 p.m., July 7, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home and identified the man as 66-year-old Marshall Tallant.

An autopsy of Tallant's body will be done by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office. No signs of foul play were found, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the death.