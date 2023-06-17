WATCH: Bystanders free driver in overturned car Motorists helped a driver get out of an overturned vehicle following a wreck on Hwy. 20 near Marketplace Blvd. on June 14. Photo by Sam Sutko A driver involved in a three-vehicle wreck this week was freed by other motorists, according to witnesses on the scene. Latest One injured in explosion at Forsyth County business Just how fast is driving at 178 mph? Here's some perspective How experts from several transportation groups are working together to improve road safety Forsyth County to receive $833K state grant to enhance public safety