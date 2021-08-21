Watch: Injured Forsyth County firefighter returns home

A Forsyth County Firefighter injured in a blaze earlier this month has returned home, according to fire department officials.

In a post on the fire departments Facebook page, officials said Fire Apparatus Operator David Cody, who was injured in a fire at a home on Hopewell Manor Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 4, had been released from the hospital and returned home to much support from family, firefighters and the community.

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers, well wishes and overall support you gave to David and his crew,” the post said. “He still has a long road to recovery but will be able to heal in the comfort of his own home. We are blessed to work for a community who stands behind and supports their public safety personnel. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The post included pictures and video of Cody leaving Grady Hospital, where he was being treated for third-degree burns, and returning to his neighborhood, where other firefighters and fire trucks welcomed him home.

Along with Cody, two other firefighters received injuries in the fire: one with minor first-degree burns and another with second-degree burns.

Fire officials previously said the fire was intentionally set.

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Shanice Alesha Riggins-Davenport, 21, was charged with felony aggravated assault with other weapon and felony arson residence on the night of the fire. She is being held on no bond.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller confirmed at the time that Riggins-Davenport was arrested in connection with the fire.