Why Forsyth County inmates made these clothing items

The birth of twin babies to a deputy in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has recently shone a light on a remarkable program at Forsyth County Jail.

On March 28, the Sheriff’s Office announced the Feb. 2 birth of twins Lennon and Lincoln to Deputy First Class Nick Groover and his wife Rachel. In a photograph posted with the announcement, the twin babies are wearing matching custom onesies that read, “Back up has arrived,” and prominently display the badge of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The onesies represent more than a cute gift from the Sheriff’s Office to their newest father. They also represent the work done in the county jail’s Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program, or RSAT.

RSAT is a ground-breaking, nine-month program run by Forsyth County Jail that addresses substance abuse and related problems dealt with by inmates.