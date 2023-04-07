Why Forsyth County inmates made these clothing items

The birth of twin babies to a deputy in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has recently shone a light on a remarkable program at Forsyth County Jail.
On March 28, the Sheriff’s Office announced the Feb. 2 birth of twins Lennon and Lincoln to Deputy First Class Nick Groover and his wife Rachel. In a photograph posted with the announcement, the twin babies are wearing matching custom onesies that read, “Back up has arrived,” and prominently display the badge of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The onesies represent more than a cute gift from the Sheriff’s Office to their newest father. They also represent the work done in the county jail’s Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program, or RSAT.
RSAT is a ground-breaking, nine-month program run by Forsyth County Jail that addresses substance abuse and related problems dealt with by inmates.
Through interventions, skill training, and followup care, the program aims to reform substance use habits in inmates and effectively prepare them for a career once they are released.
Among the skills taught in the RSAT program is screen-printing, a process during which ink is forced through a fine mesh in order to transfer pictures or patterns onto a surface. Using this skill, inmates involved in the program printed the special onesies worn by Lennon and Lincoln.
Screen-printing was invented in ancient China during the Song Dynasty but was popularized as a modern art technique by Andy Warhol in 1962 when he screen-printed his iconic Marilyn Diptych, a series of portraits of actress Marilyn Monroe.
Since then, screen-printing has been used to print images on clothing, textiles, snowboards, signs, product labels, and many other items, making it a valuable skill for inmates who will reenter the job market after their release from jail.
Of the approximately 70 graduates from the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program, fewer than 20% have reoffended in the last two years, making Forsyth County’s RSAT roughly three times more effective than the national average of similar programs.
In addition to screen-printing, participants in the RSAT program have been involved in community service projects as well as Pups with Purpose, a program in which inmates help to train puppies from the animal shelter to prepare them for adoption.
Several dogs from the Pups with Purpose program have become therapy dogs, including Sheriff Ron Freeman’s dog, Marley.