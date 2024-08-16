Why this four-legged deputy is retiring from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials recently announced the retirement of K9 Flash, a well-known tracking bloodhound, due to medical issues. Photo courtesy of FCSO The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the retirement of a well-known member of their team. Latest ‘Crime is down in Forsyth,’ Sheriff Ron Freeman shares thoughts on drops for key crime areas Update: Busy intersection in south Forsyth back open after gas leak Cumming Police Chief completes FBI command course in Virginia New law means tougher penalties for illegally passing stopped school buses