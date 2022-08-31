Woman struck by car near Forsyth Central High School

Officials with the Forsyth County Traffic Specialist Unit, along with Cumming Police are investigating a pedestrian accident near Forsyth Central High School Wednesday morning.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said the woman was crossing Elm Street going southbound on the sidewalk along Bettis-Tribble Gap Road. She had just passed Forsyth Central High School and was in the crosswalk when she was struck, according to Marsh. "We see this too often," explained Marsh, "people in Cumming, and in most of Forsyth in fact, just aren't used being around pedestrian traffic." Marsh said the victim may have been out for a morning jog, and that she was not a student at any of the nearby schools.

Firefighters put their gear away as they clear the scene of a pedestrian accident on 8-31-2022 near Forsyth Central High School

The vicitim was taken to North Fulton Regional Hospital for treatment, and her condition has not been released at this time.



This story will be updated