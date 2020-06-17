Wreck tangles Buford Highway traffic

Officials say one person received minor injuries when their vehicle struck a power pole just east of Georgia 400 on Buford Highway.

The crash left a power pole broken and several power lines hanging across the busy roadway. Power crews are currently on the scene assessing the situation but traffic is nearly gridlocked in the entire area.

Electricity is out in that area as well as further down Marketplace towards Wal-Mart.

Officials say it could be several hours before the lines are removed in the roadway is back open.