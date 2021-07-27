Young woman requires long-term rehab after wreck, family needs community’s help

Forsyth County community members have rallied behind a young woman facing a long recovery in the hospital following a severe wreck on Old Atlanta and Gilbert roads in early July.

Gandhali Kulkarni, 23, was in critical condition when she was transported to the hospital after the accident on July 4. Family members recently shared that she is still in the hospital three weeks later.

She suffered severe brain injuries due to the wreck and requires long-term rehabilitation, which her family said will not be covered by insurance. With expected expenses for nursing care, acute rehab and travel back to their home in India, Kulkarni’s family turned to the community for help.

Kulkarni’s uncle began a GoFundMe page, asking that friends, family and the Forsyth County community help to support her during her treatment. As of Tuesday afternoon, they have raised more than $28,500 from nearly 400 different donors.

“As of now doctors are unable to predict when she will be back on her feet,” her uncle wrote on the GoFundMe page. “It will be a long road back to recovery and rehabilitation is the only way for recovery, but she is a strong girl.”

According to the page, Kulkarni originally travelled from India to the U.S. for her education. Before the accident, she was working towards her master’s degree in regulatory affairs at Northeastern University in Boston.