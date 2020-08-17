Duncan announces coalition formed to establish Georgia as technology leader

By Dave Williams

Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA – A new public-private partnership will lead efforts to make Georgia the technology capital of the East Coast, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday.

The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation stems from the work of a task force of political, business and academic leaders Duncan formed last January. The Georgia Innovates Task Force released its recommendations last month.

While Atlanta already has the critical infrastructure in place to become a leader in technology, the new partnership will look to establish tech startups and generate venture capital investment across the state, Duncan told members of the Rotary Club of Atlanta Monday during a virtual luncheon meeting.

“For a long time, Atlanta has gained traction in becoming a technology hub,” Duncan said. “[But] so many other areas can join in this.”