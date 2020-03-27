Kemp defends not ordering all Georgians to stay home

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday night defended not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, even though cases of the new coronavirus continued to rise rapidly in the state, where at least 56 people have died because of the virus.



The Republican governor extended an order to keep public schools closed earlier Thursday. Kemp has also ordered bars and nightclubs shut, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered those with serious medical conditions to shelter in place.

But he has resisted calls to take more restrictive action like ordering all people to stay at home or shutting non-essential businesses, and instead left those decisions to local governments. That’s led to a patchwork of various restrictions and orders that have sprung up from cities and counties across the state.

Asked during a televised town hall event Thursday night why he has not ordered people to stay home, Kemp said he had to balance the needs of all across the state, including counties that had no reported cases, and consider the implications on jobs.

“I still have arrows in the quiver if you will, if things get worse,” Kemp said as he urged Georgians to follow local orders and adhere to social distancing practices.

That argument was quickly panned by Democrats.

“When was the last time you heard a winning coach say, we still have arrows in our quiver?” tweeted House Minority Leader Bob Trammell. “When it's go time, you leave it all on the field. Everything. You don't get do-overs.”