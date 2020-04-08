Kemp to share COVID-19 efforts with Forsyth County in virtual conference call

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Forsyth County residents can hear first-hand from Gov. Brian Kemp about the state's latest efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual conference call April 9.
The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Registration is not required but space is limited to 3,000 participants.
Kemp will address how the state is working to keep Georgians safe, deliver support to frontline workers, provide economic recovery and "communicate what is next for Georgia."
Those interested in participating on their computer can join the call using Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/500865144
Participants can also join the call from their mobile phone using one of the following phone numbers:
- +1 312 626 6799
- +1 646 558 8656
- +1 253 215 8782
- +1 301 715 8592
- +1 346 248 7799
- +1 669 900 9128