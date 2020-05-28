State of emergency extended, but moves made to reopen bars, bring back sports

Gov. Brian Kemp has decided to extend Georgia’s public health state of emergency through 11:59 p.m. July 12, he announced Thursday.



It is his third extension of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter-in-place order for Georgians who are 65 or older or who are medically fragile will continue through June 12.

Beginning June 1, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed if there are six feet between each person. The current limit is 10 people.

Starting May 31, overnight summer camps are permitted if they follow 33 rules. On June 1, bars and nightclubs can reopen if they follow sanitation and social distancing rules. Bars and nightclubs will have 39 regulations to follow if they reopen. Workers will be screened, only 25 people or 35% of total occupancy will be allowed in the building at a time, and drinks can only be served to seated patrons or in designated areas.

Live performance venues will remain closed.

Starting June 1, professional sports teams can resume practice if they follow the rules of their sports leagues. Amateur sports must follow the guidelines for critical infrastructure organizations the state has issued.

School districts can begin summer school in June if they follow 11 criteria, including screening workers and students, enhancing sanitation and keeping students separated.

Kemp encouraged people to wear face masks in public to reduce the spread of the virus, wash their hands and keep their distance from others.

