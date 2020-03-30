What federal declaration of major disaster for Georgia means for state

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



A major disaster for Georgia has been declared by President Donald Trump due to the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp said Sunday, March 29.

"Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Kemp said. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”

The declaration for federal assistance currently covers emergency protective measures, which are those actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to lives, public health or safety. This declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to Georgia.

Kemp declared a public health emergency on March 14, activating state emergency operations plan and making available state resources to help address any threats to public health and safety due to COVID-19.

