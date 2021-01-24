By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Delays expected next week at Browns Bridge project. Here’s why
Traffic moves across the new Browns Bridge Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, as the old structure is dismantled. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that Highway 369 will have single lane closures January 25 and January 26, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists will experience delays traveling thru the project. - photo by By Scott Rogers

Motorists traveling Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 at the Hall-Forsyth County line should expect delays next week.

Single-lane closures are set for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 25-26, on Ga. 369 as part of a bridge construction project, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release Friday, Jan. 22.

Weather permitting, the closures are scheduled for 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each of those days.

The closures are taking place so that crews can pour concrete for the new two-lane, 0.8-mile bridge crossing the Chattahoochee River.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2021.