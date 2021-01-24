Delays expected next week at Browns Bridge project. Here’s why

Motorists traveling Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 at the Hall-Forsyth County line should expect delays next week.

Single-lane closures are set for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 25-26, on Ga. 369 as part of a bridge construction project, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release Friday, Jan. 22.

Weather permitting, the closures are scheduled for 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each of those days.

The closures are taking place so that crews can pour concrete for the new two-lane, 0.8-mile bridge crossing the Chattahoochee River.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2021.